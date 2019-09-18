Anrich Nortje is ready to bring the noise for the Proteas against India today. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is looking forward to all the “noise” expected in Mohali for the second T20I today. Nortje missed out on his T20 debut on Sunday when the first match was washed out in Dharamshala. However, just watching all the Indians wait around in the pouring rain until the game was called off was a real eye-opening experience for the young fast bowler.

“It was unbelievable. The people just hung around there in Dharmashala. I am really looking forward to all the noise and it will be nice to have that experience and play a full game,” Nortje said.

India are heavy favourites for the remaining two games with the hosts boasting a star-studded batting line-up.

Nortje, though, doesn’t want to be intimidated by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He also believes a good showing will set him up nicely in the T20 format after being forced to withdraw from the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL due to injury.

“I think we are focused on ourselves and focused on our plans. We want to throw the first punch,” he said.

“I really am looking forward to it. It is something I really want to do well in because this format is growing all over the world and there are lot of opportunities. I want to see where I am and how I fare because I previously had an opportunity and was forced to withdraw.”

Nortje also believes he has acclimatised well to the conditions after also being part of the South Africa A team tour to India. Due to many of the ODI’s also being affected by the rain, the matches were virtual T20 matches.

“It has been great thus far. I really enjoyed Dharmashala with the A team. It was great to play shorter matches which has prepared us for this. I am looking forward to the game in Mohali because its a lot warmer here and were raring to go,” he said.

Nortje is one of four uncapped in this youthful Proteas squad. He is joined by Temba Bavuma, George Linde and Bjorn Fortuin.

Squads for today's second T20I

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde



