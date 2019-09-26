JOHANNESBURG – There’s an old saying about one swallow and summer that is a favourite among the sporting fraternity.
So one poor performance from Faf de Klerk against the best rugby team in the world, doesn’t mean he should be dropped or that the Springboks can’t still go onto win the Rugby World Cup.
De Klerk had a bad game against New Zealand last Saturday, but he’s still SA’s best No 9, and the errors made, either his passing or kicking can be analysed and improved.
In much the same way, the Proteas' win over India in the third T20 International last Sunday in Bengaluru doesn’t make them world beaters all of a sudden.
But it is significant. Before getting onto why, it’s perhaps useful to point out that very few people look back on South Africa’s last tour to India in 2015 as successful, despite the Proteas winning both the ODI and T20 series’ on that tour. The Proteas were smashed 3-0 in the Test series - it would have been a whitewash were it not for rain in Bengaluru - and that tour is widely viewed as a failure.