Hashim Amla plays a reverse sweep during his innings of 65 against Sri Lanka on Friday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Hashim Amla made a welcome return to form on Friday, and Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was also among the runs in the World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff. The Proteas also finished strongly, as the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius made some inroads into the Sri Lankan attack to end on 338/7 off their 50 overs.

Unfortunately for Aiden Markram, he got out just when he looked to be settled at the crease. He chased a wide one from Suranga Lakmal, and edged it behind for 21.

But Amla got through a tricky opening period, where the ball moved around, to establish a 128-run partnership for the second wicket for Du Plessis.

The experienced pair were rollicking along at more than six runs per over, but after it seemed as if they were both going to score centuries, they were dismissed within three balls.

Amla fell first, for 65 (off 61 balls, 9x4), when he was undone by spinner Jeevan Mendis and bowled.

Skipper Du Plessis was the more fluent of the two, hitting some sixes as well, having just come off a long IPL campaign.

But he went for one big hit too many, and skied Dhananjaya de Silva to long-on for a sparkling 88 off 69 balls (7x4, 4x6).

Rassie van der Dussen started the rebuilding phase with David Miller, but the latter played a loose shot to midwicket off Isuru Udana and was brilliant caught by Dimuth Karunaratne for five.

Van der Dussen was his usual consistent self as he compiled 40 off 41 balls, while JP Duminy got to 22.

South Africa finish on a very respectable 338/7.



Skipper Faf du Plessis top scored with 88!



FOLLOW LIVE 🔽 #SLvSA ➡️ https://t.co/6iyclPS93R pic.twitter.com/7sjHJ9P5TB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 24, 2019

But their dismissals gave all-rounders Phehlukwayo, Pretorius and Morris to bat under pressure in the closing overs, and they did a good job of it.

Phehlukwayo reached 35 off 34 balls, while Pretorius (25 not out off 23) played a solid supporting role to Morris, who showed what damage he can do with the bat with some powerful drives in an unbeaten cameo of 26 off only 13 deliveries.

