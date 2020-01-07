Paul Adams’ best performance in a Test came in 2003, when he produced a match haul of 10/106 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – ‘Gogga’ and ‘Frog in a blender’ were just two of the ways Paul Adams was described when he played international cricket for South Africa. He burst on to the scene as an 18-year-old in the 1995 Boxing Day Test against England in Port Elizabeth, where his first wicket was left-hander Graham Thorpe. He dismissed then-England captain Mike Atherton as well for 72.

Adams, a left-arm wrist spinner with a highly unusual action, took 134 wickets in 45 Tests for the Proteas – still the most by a SA tweaker – from 1995 to 2004, and also featured in 24 one-day internationals for his country, where he claimed 29 wickets.

His best performance in a Test came in 2003, when he produced a match haul of 10/106 against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

He went on to coaching at franchise level, where he won a few trophies with the Cape Cobras, and he is now the head coach of the Western Province senior team, as well as a TV commentator.