India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, hugs teammate Rohit Sharma to congratulate on scoring a century during first day of the third and last cricket test match in Ranchi, India. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

CAPE TOWN – Rohit Sharma continued to torment South Africa’s bowlers on the second day of the final Test in Ranchi, but there was at least some joy for the visitors in the morning session. Sharma (199*) progressed rapidly to just one run short of his maiden Test double ton to push India to 357/4 at lunch after resuming on 224/3.

The only relief for the Proteas came when debutants George Linde and Heinrich Klaasen combined to dismiss Ajinka Rahane for a superb 115.

Rahane had played beautifully to bring up his 11th Test century earlier, being particularly productive against the South African spinners. However, he attempted a cheeky late cut against Linde shortly before the second new ball and only managed to edge the tall left-arm spinner into Klaasen’s gloves.

India's Rohit Sharma bats during first day of the third and last cricket test match against South Africa. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

It was both Linde and Klaasen’s first dismissals at Test level.

However, the morning once again belonged to Sharma. The dashing right-hander has moved to 516 runs thus far in the series.

He will certainly to look to add to that tally in the second session as India look set for another first innings total in excess of 500 runs.