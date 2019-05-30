Despite his vast experience, JP Duminy played a poor shot down the ground and was easily caught a long-off for eight. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy is being singled out by trolls on social media after the 104-run defeat to hosts England in the World Cup opener at The Oval on Thursday. Duminy, who is set to retire after this World Cup, was lambasted for his role in the batting demise that saw South Africa being rolled for 207.

The Proteas were handily placed at 123/3 – effectively 123/4 after Hashim Amla was hit on the head earlier – and still in the hunt to chase down England’s 311/8 when Duminy came to the crease.

However, despite his vast experience, Duminy played a poor shot down the ground and was easily caught a long-off for eight to expose South Africa’s tail.

Proteas fans took to Twitter to express their disgust, with @Mphele claiming “JP Duminy has been poor for sometime, one player that should have been dropped.”

@ThomasBlazin also posted “In this beautiful country, full of talent, but yet we can’t find someone who can replace JP Duminy in this team???”, while @TsibaSibusiso exclaimed “JP Duminy has never been a good player. Always useless!”

There was a more measured response from former Proteas like Jacques Kallis.

“England showed today why they have one of the favourites tag. Think Proteas were decent with the ball and for first 20 odd overs with the bat were well in the game. A few soft dismissals cost us dearly which if they address i still think we can go deep in this WC.”

Two other former Proteas batsmen, Herschelle Gibbs and Jonty Rhodes, also joined the debate.

You want me to be honest jo😝..played like boys! Happy? 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 30, 2019

“You want me to be honest … played like boys! Happy?” Gibbs said.

Some Proteas “fans” like @mantoshkumarni1 even called for the return of former captain AB de Villiers. “pls ab came to play in world cup I miss you sir”.

Congratulations to @englandcricket, Proteas fall 1⃣0⃣4️⃣ runs short.



Proteas will look to bounce back strongly on Sunday #CWC19#ProteaFire 🔥🔥#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/wQoAwCaxzX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 30, 2019

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook