CAPE TOWN – The Proteas have arrived in Port Elizabeth to begin their preparations for the third Test against England at St George’s Park, starting on Thursday.
They will be in a strange space though.
It is not the familiar happy feeling of having spent the festive period in Cape Town with friends and family before picking up a routine victory in the New Year’s Test to boost the morale.
Instead, they face questions aplenty after suffering their first-ever defeat in the marquee Test of the summer since returning from isolation.
So, instead of basking in confidence and form, there are issues all round that need to be rectified over the course of the week if they are to put their noses in front of what is proving to be a highly-competitive series.