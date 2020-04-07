Proteas set to lose the services of Paterson to Kolpak deal

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas are set to lose another fast bowler to Kolpak after Dane Paterson was excluded from the Cape Cobras’ 2020-21 contracted squad.

Paterson, 31, played eight T20s, four ODIs and two Test for the Proteas. The right-arm seamer featured in the final Test of the summer against England at the Wanderers, but will now look to pursue his future career in the English county championship.

“We have been informed that he (Paterson) is doing so (signing a Kolpak). He needs final boxes to be ticked by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board),” Cobras coach Ashwell Prince said yesterday.

Prince was particularly vocal on the Kolpak issue last season, calling out Cricket South Africa to urgently address the issues surrounding players choosing to pursue their careers in England when promising young Cobras batsman David Bedingham signed for Durham.

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince was particularly vocal on the Kolpak issue last season. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Full Cape Cobras squad 2020-21:

Ziyaad Abrahams, Jonathan Bird, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Imraan Manack, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyyaka, Tshepo Moreki, Onke Nyaku, Calvin Savage, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne