JOHANNESBURG – The SA women’s cricket team begin their international cricket season with the tour of New Zealand starting on January 25 at Eden Park, Auckland.
The SA team are scheduled to play a three-match one day internationals series followed by a five-match T20 International series against the New Zealand Women which will aide as good preparations for the 2020 ICC Women’s World T20 which is due to take place in Australia the following month.
South Africa is scheduled to announce the T20 international squad on Monday which will also form part of the women’s cricket showpiece.
Ahead of a very busy summer for SA cricket, the allure of a gruelling series down under hasn't been lost on team coach Hilton Moreeng who will make use of this tour to ensure the team is best placed to perform at a high level.
“We have had a good break thus far and all of us are relishing the prospect of facing New Zealand on their home conditions,” says Moreeng.