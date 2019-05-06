Chloe Tryon was the top-scorer for the Proteas Women with 21 against Pakistan. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Proteas Women got off to the worse possible start in their three-match ODI series against Pakistan on Monday as they crashed to 63 all out in Potchefstroom. In what was former captain Marizanne Kapp’s 100th ODI, the South Africans were put into bat by the visitors at Senwes Park.

But disaster struck in the very first over, when powerful opener Lizelle Lee was dismissed for four by Fatima Sana, while Lee’s partner Laura Wolvaardt followed in the next over for the same score to Sana Mir.

Captain Suné Luus went out the very next ball for a golden duck to spinner Mir, who caused the most havoc as she claimed 4/11 in six overs, while Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar took two apiece.

Mir didn’t get her hat trick, but also got rid of Andrie Steyn and Mignon du Preez.

Du Preez (18) and Chloe Tryon, with the top score of 21, were the only batters to reach double figures as South Africa made their 63 in 22.5 overs.

It was the second lowest total by the Proteas Women in an ODI.

Shabnim Ismail delivered an early strike by getting the wicket of Nahida Khan in the first over, but Pakistan weathered the storm as Javeria Khan finished with an unbeaten 34 as the visitors ended on 66/2 in 14.4 overs.

The second match against Pakistan takes place on Thursday at the same venue.

Not the outcome we had anticipated, but still incredibly proud of @kappie777 who played her 100th ODI today.

The team are determined to bounce back in the 2nd match on Thursday. #Kappie100 #ProteasWomen #AlwaysRising #WeAreMore pic.twitter.com/Gq06i0PLuT — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 6, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook