Paul Adams played in the 1996 World Cup in India and Pakistan. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Former Proteas left arm spinner Paul Adams believes that the South African team will need mental strength and a bit of luck to see them prosper at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which takes place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. Adams, who played in 24 One-Day Internationals for his country, and who played in the 1996 World Cup in India and Pakistan at the tender age of 18 years, made no secret of the toughness of the play in the showpiece event of cricket.

“India and Pakistan are form teams, and England are hard to beat in England,”said Adams.

“It's not home conditions (for SA). The surfaces are well prepared and might take spin towards the end, in previous World Cups it did. All in all, it is going to be a wide open World Cup. It just depends on the day who will be the form team.”

Paul Adams: The Proteas will need mental strength and a bit of luck at the 2019 Cricket World Cup . Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

“South Africa has had good tournament before and faulted at the last hurdles,” added Adams.“Let's hope for South Africa it will be a special one. They always go out with a lot of pride and passion and we will be rooting them on from back home.”

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook