South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo in action in the match against India. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

SOUTHAMPTON – IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams highlights his plays of the match following South Africa's loss to India at the Cricket World Cup. What have you done, David?

South Africa’s fielding had not been flash over the past three games, but David Miller’s dropped catch towards the end of the game against India yesterday was diabolical. It accurately summed up where SA are mentally at the moment.

Quinton de Kock celebrates after catching out India's Virat Kohli. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

De Kock takes a blinder

Ben Stokes’ catch against SA in the tournament opener was an early candidate for “Catch of the World Cup”. Now Quinton de Kock has thrown his name into the hat with a superb diving one-handed take yesterday. The catch meant so much more too for it sent Indian captain Virat Kohli back to the pavilion.

It was the first time Kohli had not scored a 100 in his first game of a World Cup after centuries in 2011 and 2015.

Rabada breathes fire

Kagiso Rabada has been subdued so far at the World Cup, but with his team’s backs against the wall, the big fast bowler came out snorting. He turned up the heat on the Indian openers, and even broke Shikhar Dhawan’s toe of his bat with a rasping yorker. Rabada was desperately unlucky not to pick up more than just one wicket in his opening spell.

He came back for another crack later, and although he removed Kahul Rahul, it was unfortunately too late for SA.

Not so lucky Andile

Andile Phehlukwayo’s second name is “Lucky”, but the all-rounder has been terribly unfortunate at the World Cup. He has arguably been SA’s most consistent player so far, and has been particularly good with the ball. He had an LBW decision turned down against Bangladesh on Sunday, only for the review to go with the umpire’s decision.

He again thought he had his man, Rohit Sharma, at the Rose Bowl yesterday, only to be denied again by the “Umpire’s call”.

Andile Phehlukwayo appeals in the match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Rassie does get flustered

In his short ODI career so far, Rassie van der Dussen has looked virtually unflappable. Even in the most testing of circumstances, he has held his composure. He appeared to be doing just that again yesterday when he was re-building the Proteas innings with his captain Faf du Plessis.

But just when SA seemed to be working their way out of the woods, Van der Dussen completely misjudged the line when he attempted a reverse sweep. It triggered a collapse and SA were on the back foot again.

Self-preservation

SA’s middle-order could simply not pick which way the Indian spinners were turning the ball. They were not able to read it from the hand, and tried instead to pick if off the pitch. This had disastrous consequences with Yuzvendra Chahal claiming four wickets. One of them was the dismissal of JP Duminy, who was trapped plumb in front.

The ball was hitting all three stumps, but Duminy still asked for a review, which SA obviously lost.

