CAPE TOWN – Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has apologised for his comments during the second one-day international against South Africa on Tuesday. Ahmed was heard on the stump mic to have said something in Urdu that could be interpreted as being racial abuse directed towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who was batting with Rassie van der Dussen at the time at Kingsmead.

“Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayer have you got her to say for you today?” is a translation of what Ahmed had said, moments after Phehlukwayo got an inside edge to a ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi that just went past the stumps.

The International Cricket Council’s match referee for the series, Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka, has begun an investigation into the matter, although Cricket South Africa have not laid a complaint.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Ahmed took to Twitter to explain his comments.

“I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA,” the wicket-keeper said.

“My words were not directed towards anyone in particular.

“I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans.

“I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe, and will always respect and honour them on and off the field.”

