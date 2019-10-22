RANCHI – South Africa find themselves languishing in seventh place on the ICC World Test Championship table following their 3-0 series loss to India in Ranchi on Tuesday. With 120 points on offer during the series, India walked away with a full complement while South Africa are yet to get off the mark in the new ranking-style points system which will run over a two-year period.

South Africa are only ahead of Bangladesh and Pakistan as both nations have not yet played a match in the World Test Championship.

The Proteas are behind the West Indies in sixth place.