Faf du Plessis of South Africa leads team onto the field during Day Two of the Third Test in Ranchi. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Faf du Plessis of South Africa leads team onto the field during Day Two of the Third Test in Ranchi. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
From left, India's Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha pose with the winners trophy. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
From left, India's Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha pose with the winners trophy. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Members of Indian team pose with the winners trophy after their win on the fourth day of third and last cricket test match. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Members of Indian team pose with the winners trophy after their win on the fourth day of third and last cricket test match. Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
South African batsman Faf du Plessis getting bowled during the third day of the third test match between India and South Africa on Monday. Photo: ANI Photo
South African batsman Faf du Plessis getting bowled during the third day of the third test match between India and South Africa on Monday. Photo: ANI Photo

RANCHI – South Africa find themselves languishing in seventh place on the ICC World Test Championship table following their 3-0 series loss to India in Ranchi on Tuesday.

With 120 points on offer during the series, India walked away with a full complement while South Africa are yet to get off the mark in the new ranking-style points system which will run over a two-year period.

South Africa are only ahead of Bangladesh and Pakistan as both nations have not yet played a match in the World Test Championship.

The Proteas are behind the West Indies in sixth place.

Topping the list are India who have 240 points after winning five Test matches in a row.

New Zealand are second with 60 points, have played just two Test with a win and a loss.

Sri Lanka are third, also on 60 points.

African News Agency (ANA)