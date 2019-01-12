JOHANNESBURG – Scores at close of play on the second day of the third and final Test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:
South Africa first innings 262
Pakistan, first innings (overnight 17-2)
Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Philander 43
Shan Masood c De Kock b Philander 2
Azhar Ali c De Kock b Philander 0
Mohammad Abbas c De Bruyn b Olivier 11
Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Olivier 0
Babar Azam c Rabada b Olivier 49
Sarfraz Ahmed c Amla b Rabada 50
Shadab Khan c De Bruyn b Rabada 5
Faheem Ashraf c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 0
Mohammad Amir c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 10
Hasan Ali not out 0
Extras (b5, lb10) 15
Total (49.4 overs) 185
Fall of wickets:
1-6 (Masood), 2-6 (Azhar), 3-53 (Abbas), 4-53 (Shafiq), 5-91 (Imam), 6-169 (Sarfraz), 7-169 (Azam), 8-169 (Ashraf), 9-185 (Amir)
Bowling:
Steyn 12-4-35-0, Philander 13-4-43-3, Rabada 11.4-0-41-2, Olivier 13-2-51-5
South Africa, second innings
D. Elgar c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 5
A. Markram c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 21
H. Amla not out 42
T. de Bruyn c Asad Shafiq b Faheem Ashraf 7
Zubayr Hamza lbw b Faheem Ashraf 0
T. Bavuma c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shadab Khan 23
Q. de Kock not out 34
Extras (b2, lb1) 3
Total (5 wkts, 37 overs) 135
Fall of wickets:
1-24 (Elgar), 2-29 (Markram), 3-45 (De Bruyn), 4-45 (Hamza), 5-93 (Bavuma)
Bowling:
Mohammad Amir 10-2-28-1, Mohammad Abbas 9-2-33-1, Hasan Ali 6-1-27-0, Faheem Ashraf 6-2-19-2, Shadab Khan 6-0-25-0
Match situation:
South Africa lead by 212 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
