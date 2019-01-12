Duanne Olivier celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Babar Azam of Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
JOHANNESBURG – Scores at close of play on the second day of the third and final Test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:

South Africa first innings 262

Pakistan, first innings (overnight 17-2)

Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Philander                       43
Shan Masood c De Kock b Philander                  2
Azhar Ali c De Kock b Philander                          0
Mohammad Abbas c De Bruyn b Olivier            11
Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Olivier                          0
Babar Azam c Rabada b Olivier                         49
Sarfraz Ahmed c Amla b Rabada                       50
Shadab Khan c De Bruyn b Rabada                    5
Faheem Ashraf c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier           0
Mohammad Amir c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier      10
Hasan Ali not out                                                 0

Extras (b5, lb10)                                 15

Total (49.4 overs)                             185

Fall of wickets: 
1-6 (Masood), 2-6 (Azhar), 3-53 (Abbas), 4-53 (Shafiq), 5-91 (Imam), 6-169 (Sarfraz), 7-169 (Azam), 8-169 (Ashraf), 9-185 (Amir)

Bowling: 
Steyn 12-4-35-0, Philander 13-4-43-3, Rabada 11.4-0-41-2, Olivier 13-2-51-5

Vernon Philander in action during Day 2 of the match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
South Africa, second innings

D. Elgar c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir                  5
A. Markram c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas        21
H. Amla not out                                                                42
T. de Bruyn c Asad Shafiq b Faheem Ashraf                    7
Zubayr Hamza lbw b Faheem Ashraf                               0
T. Bavuma c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shadab Khan                  23
Q. de Kock not out                                                    34

Extras (b2, lb1)                                                                 3

Total (5 wkts, 37 overs)                                                 135

Fall of wickets: 
1-24 (Elgar), 2-29 (Markram), 3-45 (De Bruyn), 4-45 (Hamza), 5-93 (Bavuma)

Bowling: 
Mohammad Amir 10-2-28-1, Mohammad Abbas 9-2-33-1, Hasan Ali 6-1-27-0, Faheem Ashraf 6-2-19-2, Shadab Khan 6-0-25-0

Match situation: 
South Africa lead by 212 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) 

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)