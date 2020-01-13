JOHANNESBURG – The Sri Lanka Under-19s clinched a thrilling 15-run victory over South Africa in the team’s first of two Under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up matches in Soweto on Sunday.
The junior global showpiece will be hosted in South Africa starting on Friday and ending on February 9.
After winning the toss and batting, Sri Lanka’s Navod Paranavithana played an anchoring role as regular wickets fell around him. The opener smashed an impressive 12 fours and a six during his 64-ball 68, to get his side past the 100-run mark before falling in the 24th over.
Despite an under-par return from most of the Sri Lankan batters, there were crucial contributions from the lower order, with Mohamed Shamaaz (32) adding valuable runs to the total as the subcontinent outfit posted 197 all out.
Paranavithana top-scored with 68 off 64 balls, while Brett (2/30) and Van Vuuren (2/15) impressed with the ball.
