The Proteas' ODI best: Pollock and Klusener more than just all-rounders

There’s no shortage in this particular category and in fact one’s already been picked for his batting prowess alone. McMillan, Hall, Albie Morkel, Boje, Cronje to name some all added depth and versatility to the South African ODI side over the years.

Today STUART HESS picks two to go into the greatest Proteas ODI side ever.

ALL-ROUNDERS

Lance Klusener

Has one player dominated an entire World Cup the way he did in 1999? Klusener had the highest batting average, 140.50, among players who scored over 200 runs and his 17 wickets - tied for the third most - came at an average of 20.58.

South Africa were by no means a one man team that year, but damn, Klusener had to dig them out of several holes. He bowled a heavy ball, but he was skilful too and mixed up his pace a lot.

With his mighty big Duncan Fearnly bat, he smashed balls and so nearly smashed South Africa into a World Cup final.

Shaun Pollock

An intelligent and natural cricketer (must be something in his genes), he could strike a ball cleanly and hit with more power than many give him credit for. Pollock was better than useful with the bat, scoring over 3000 runs, with 13 fifties.

His 393 wickets place him sixth on the all-time list. Deadly accurate, he had just enough in his armour to keep opposing batsmen honest, even on the flattest on pitches.

His fielding was an underrated part of his game; he was excellent in the slips and showed speed and a strong arm when posted on the boundary later in the innings.



