The Proteas' T20 Best: AB, Miller provide the power in the middle-order

THE successful T20 teams around the world are able to shift and rotate their batting line-up in relation to the match situation. Therefore, the middle-order does not have set positions, although for the purpose of this exercise we’ll be naming a No 4 & 5.

ZAAHIER ADAMS picks two gun players in the middle-order in his best Proteas' T20 XI.

THE MIDDLE-ORDER

No 4: AB de Villiers

Throughout his T20 international career the debate has raged on about where De Villiers’s unique talents can be best utilised. The theory is “your best batsman must face the most balls”, but is “Mr 360” really South Africa’s “best” T20 batsman?

His Proteas T20I record (1672 runs at 26.12) is ordinary in comparison to exploits for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (3755 runs at 41.72). I therefore believe that De Villiers offers the Proteas so much more when he walks to the crease after a set platform has been laid.

It here is when he’s at his destructive best, particularly during the last 10 overs when De Villiers can wreak havoc on the opposition.

No 5: David Miller

Record holder of the fastest T20I century ever, Miller picks himself for this team. The blazing century off just 35 balls (7x4, 9x6) was a classic example of Miller’s bludgeoning power.

The innings included five successive sixes off Bangladesh’s Mohammad Saifuddin. The southpaw is extremely strong straight down the ground and over mid-wicket, hence the term “Miller Time” when he gets his groove going.

Fully committed to being a T20 freelancer now after retiring from first-class cricket a couple of years ago, Miller parades his skills all around the world for a number of franchise teams.

NOTABLES