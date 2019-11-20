JOHANNESBURG – Time is fast running out for Cricket South Africa to appoint a Director of Cricket, with the first Test against England now just five weeks away.
All the candidates who were interviewed for the post were told they could expect an answer from Cricket SA in “one to two weeks.” Those interviews took place on November 8, one week has already gone and this Friday, November 22, will represent two weeks.
Graeme Smith was one of those interviewed, but the former Proteas captain has already withdrawn his name from the process, explaining his frustration with a process, which in Smith’s case, dates back to the start of September when he was first approached about the position.
With seemingly their preferred candidate out of the running, Cricket South Africa have been left scrambling, not just to meet their own deadline, but also to provide some kind of clarity for the country’s players about the path going forward.
The Director of Cricket position has been set up as the central part of Cricket SA’s restructuring around the team which took place after the disappointing run at the World Cup. That person will have a number of responsibilities from ensuring the domestic structure works in such a way as to ensure that the Proteas are successful, that all the national teams are successful and that a strategy is developed for the 2023 men’s Cricket World Cup.