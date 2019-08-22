Former legendary paceman Vincent Barnes, as well as hard-hitting all-rounder Lance Klusener, will form part of Enoch Nkwe’s Proteas management team for the tour of India. Fielding coach Justin Ontong retained his position for the trip in September and October.

Barnes, of course, has a long history with the Proteas, having been the bowling and then assistant coach from 2003 until 2011.

Cricket South Africa’s acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl announced on Thursday evening that interim team director Nkwe chose his three assistants “who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding”.

“Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only,” Van Zyl said.

“His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level.

“Vincent Barnes will be the assistant coach (bowling). He also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable.

“Vincent currently also fills the role of the HP Bowling Lead for CSA.

“Justin Ontong will fill the role of assistant coach (fielding). He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department.

“Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly.”

Van Zyl added that all the technical staff – performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, strength and conditioning coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender – will continue in their positions, although Govender will be replaced temporarily for the India tour after he had knee surgery.

CSA name Lance Klusener (batting), Justin Ontong (fielding) and Vincent Barnes (bowling) as Enoch Nkwe's support staff ahead of the Proteas men's India tour next month.#CSAnews #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/nVoM82GZRR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 22, 2019

The Proteas will play in three T20 internationals from 15-22 September, with the first of three Test matches starting on 2 October.





