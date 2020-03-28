WATCH: Stay home and play your part, says AB

CAPE TOWN – Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has urged his Instagran followers to play their part during the nationwide lockdown as the country combats the coronavirus which has killed almost 30 000 people across the world.

Over 1 000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Africa, and on Friday, the country had its first death in the Western Cape.

“It’s been a terrible few weeks around the world and I feel that, no matter who you are, we’ve all been affected by this virus,” De Villiers said to his 9.8 million followers on the photo sharing social media site.

“I’ve certainly been worried and stressed out and that feeling of uncertainty and not knowith where this is heading can really get to someone,” he continued.

“I feel it’s a great time for everyone to stick together and try and play your part in helping the world beat this virus.