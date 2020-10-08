Ricky Ponting: Kagiso Rabada is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Australian legend Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on Kagiso Rabada, claiming the Proteas fast bowler is “one of the best T20 bowlers in the world”. Rabada has been hugely impressive for Ponting’s Delhi Capitals in this year’s IPL, with the 25-year-old propelling his team to the top of the standings. The South African’s latest performance was a starring 4/24 in the Capitals’ 59-run win over a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit. “@KagisoRabada25’s start this season is a great reward for his work, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world,” Ponting tweeted. “Holding RCB to 137 given their power was pleasing, building off the work of our batsmen who set things up. Couple of days now to reset before looking ahead to Rajasthan.”

.@KagisoRabada25's start this season is great reward for his work, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Holding RCB to 137 given their power was pleasing, building off the work of our batsmen who set things up. Couple of days now to reset before looking ahead to Rajasthan. https://t.co/h3T9TweTXk — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) October 6, 2020

Since being signed for a massive R7.7million by the Delhi franchise back in 2018, Rabada has certainly lived up to his hefty price tag despite missing one season through injury.

After claiming six wickets in a curtailed maiden season, Rabada has grown from strength to strength. Last season he finished with 25 wickets at 14.72 – only second to compatriot Imran Tahir on the overall IPL charts – and is currently the holder of the purple cap with 12 wickets after five matches in the United Arab Emirates.

He also has the distinction of claiming at least one wicket in each of his last 19 IPL matches.

“I don’t really plan to get wickets, but rather to put the team into good positions. All you can do as a bowler is control where the ball is going and I just try to do that to the best of my ability,” said Rabada after the Royal Challengers game.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher will be pleased with the form of his talisman, especially after Rabada missed the latter part of the last international season due to a groin injury. He was also forced to miss the final Test against England at the Wanderers in January due to suspension.

Rabada, though, is fast developing a high-octane partnership with his Proteas teammate Anrich Nortje at the Capitals.

IOL Sport