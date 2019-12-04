The South African Cricketers Association, the players union that represents the country’s professional players, will meet on Friday where a possible strike will be discussed.
The latest drama around South African cricket which is now in full blown crisis, emerged on Wednesday when SACA announced the commencement of a formal process against Cricket South Africa over players’ commercial rights.
“CSA has used, and allowed the use of the names and images of players in association with a fantasy league game related to Mzansi Super League without any rights to do so and despite SACA having relayed to CSA that such use is unlawful,” SACA’s chief executive Tony Irish, said in a statement. “The situation has continued despite our concerns raised on repeated occasions, leaving us little option but to take formal steps.”
Cricket SA has been enveloped in controversy in recent months, including it’s seven month long court case with SACA over the restructuring of the domestic game, its loss in another court case against the Western Province Cricket Association, the suspension of three senior administrators, the banning of five journalists from covering matches, the resignation of an independent member of the Board of Directors and a lengthy debt crisis.
This latest action, only illustrates further the widening chasm between the players and Cricket SA’s administration which developed rapidly when Thabang Moroe first became CSA’s chief executive.