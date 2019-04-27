Marais Erasmus (R) will umpire during the group stage of the upcoming World Cup. Photo: EPA

LONDON – South Africa's top umpire Marais Erasmus is among the appointments for the league phase of the Cricket World Cup, which comprises the best 22 match officials from around the globe. The 16 umpires and six match referees finalised for the 48-match tournament include prominent members of past World Cup-winning sides who will play a vital part in the delivery of the May 30-July 14 tournament that brings together the world’s top 10 ODI sides.

The opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval will see three World Cup winners officiating.

David Boon will be the match referee, Kumar Dharmasena one of the two on-field umpires and Paul Reiffel the third umpire. Bruce Oxenford will be the other on-field umpire and Joel Wilson the fourth official for the match.

Match Officials at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019:

Match Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson.

Africa News Agency (ANA)