Tributes have been pouring in for Con de Lange since his death. Photo: @CricketScotland via Twitter

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 21 (ANA) – Tributes have been flowing in for South African-born Scotland international cricketer Con de Lange, who passed away from a brain tumour last week. De Lange, 38, played 21 internationals for Scotland, making his debut in a Twenty20 International against Ireland in June 2015, and going on to be a vital part of their middle order.

His left-arm spin brought him 24 wickets, his best haul being the 5/60 against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh in June 2017, which set up Scotland's historic first one-day international win against a full member country of the International Cricket Council.

He featured in five matches after that, the last of which was in November that year against Papua New Guinea in Dubai, before being sidelined for health reasons that were at the time not made public.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

The Bees and Bute paid respects to Con today. R.I.P. CDL pic.twitter.com/D5LJThoUpx

— ClydesdaleCC (@DaleCricket) April 20, 2019 In October last year, his family went public with the news of his illness, launching a campaign to raise money for the Brain Tumor Charity.

In announcing the passing of de Lange, Cricket Scotland said in a statement: "We are now delighted to help the (illness) cause by spreading the word throughout the broader cricketing family both at home and overseas and we know there will be an overwhelming level of support from this close-knit community.”

Before turning out for Scotland, De Lange also played domestic cricket for the Cape Cobras and Knights in South Africa, and Northamptonshire in England.

He is survived by wife Claire and two children.

African News Agency (ANA)