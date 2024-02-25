South African cricket in mourning after former international umpire Shaun George dies

South African cricket is in mourning following the death of former international umpire Shaun George at the age of 56. According to reports, George suffered a stroke on Thursday last week, and unfortunately died on Saturday evening.

Really Sad news to wake up to 💔💔 Rest Easy My Mate 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CqeO8gf0oi — Geoffrey Toyana (@geoffreytoyana) February 25, 2024 “Shaun’s sudden departure leaves a huge void in South African cricket, and his absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His extraordinary character, marked by his kindness and generosity, will be sorely missed,” Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, especially his son Nathan and daughter Tiffany, during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories of a remarkable man who touched the lives of many through his passion for the game.

“Rest in peace, Shaun George. Your legacy will endure in the annals of South African cricket,” said Moseki. Born in Gqeberha in 1968, George turned out for Eastern Province and Transvaal in his playing days, before unity. After retiring, he established himself as one of the top umpires in the world, and was in the middle for 60 One Day Internationals, 50 T20 Internationals, 23 women’s ODIs and 17 women’s T20Is.

Domestically, he also took charge of 109 First Class matches. “Beyond his achievements on the field, Shaun was a mentor, a coach, and a beacon of wisdom for aspiring umpires,” said CSA.