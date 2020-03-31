South African run machine Conway cleared to play for New Zealand

South African-born batsman Devon Conway is set to make his international debut with New Zealand after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed his eligibility starting on 28th of August.

Conway has also been granted an exceptional circumstance dispensation by the ICC, which means should he be selected for New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh starting on Aug. 12, he would be allowed to play tour matches before the deadline.

The tour is in serious doubt as international cricket remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are mixed feelings at the moment," Conway told a news conference from his home in Wellington on Tuesday.

"Obviously, really happy to hear the news about my eligibility but then again with regards to what's happening throughout the world it just puts it in perspective."