Steve Smith wary of playing out-of-practice Ben Stokes on Sunday

NEW DELHI – Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith is wary of fielding a rusty Ben Stokes in Sunday’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad even though the inaugural champions badly need to revive their sagging Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

England all-rounder Stokes completes his six-day quarantine period on Saturday, after arriving in the United Arab Emirates from spending time with his family in New Zealand.

“Stokes hasn’t had a lot of practice,” Smith said after his team succumbed to their fourth successive defeat in Friday’s contest against table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

“He gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we’ll see if he plays the day after tomorrow,” said the Australian.

Rajasthan began their bid for a second IPL title with back-to-back victories before their campaign stuttered.