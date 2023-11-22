Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge centuries edge Windies ahead of SA A on Day two

Half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kavem Hodge ensured West Indies A gained a first innings advantage over South Africa A (SA ‘A’) on the second day of the first four-day match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday. The visitors resumed the morning on 46 for no loss and Chanderpaul and Hodge struck gritty 70s to guide their side to 314/9 declared and secure a first innings lead of 27 runs.

Tshepo Moreki (3/56), Dane Piedt (2/60), Hardus Viljoen (2/92), Neil Brand (1/26) and Mihlali Mpongwana (1/35) were all amongst the wickets for the hosts. Moreki impressed with a double strike in the space of one over in the morning session. Zachary McCaskie (31) drove the ball square to Zubayr Hamza at point before Kirk McKenzie (0) edged one behind four balls later. Chanderpaul and Hodge then dug in and put on a third-wicket partnership worth 110 runs. Viljoen eventually got the breakthrough when he pinned Chanderpaul (78 off 150 balls, 12 fours) leg before. That wicket brought another for Viljoen, with Tevin Imlach caught for 16.

Mpongwana was next to strike for the home side when the well-placed Hodge (73 off 151 balls, 9 fours) feathered one behind. With the score on 213/5, contributions from Joshua Da Silva (20), Kevin Sinclair (39), Akeem Jordan (40) ensured the visitors surpassed SA ‘A’s first innings total of 287/9d. SA ‘A’ openers Brand (3*) and Tony de Zorzi (0*) saw out the last three overs of the day.