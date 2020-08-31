Test captain Root misses out on England T20 squad

LONDON — Red-ball regulars were named in England squads on Monday to face Australia in limited-overs games but test captain Joe Root’s Twenty20 exile continued.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler plus fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood were included in the T20 squad for a series that starts on Friday at the Rose Bowl, following the conclusion of their test commitments.

Root and seamer Chris Woakes join fellow World Cup winners Buttler, Archer and Wood in the one-day international squad. Seamer Sam Curran also returns in both squads, which are led by Eoin Morgan.

Ben Stokes was not included in either squad. The star all-rounder remains in New Zealand where his father Ged is seriously ill.

Opener Jason Roy, who has a left side strain, will miss the three T20s but there is a chance he could return for the trio of ODIs in Manchester, starting on September 11.