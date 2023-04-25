Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tony De Zorzi to lead SA ‘A’ touring squad to Sri Lanka, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs included

Tony de Zorzi will lead the SA ‘A’ on that will tour Sri Lanka. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Tony de Zorzi will lead the SA ‘A’ on that will tour Sri Lanka. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - Tony de Zorzi will lead a 15-man SA ‘A’ touring squad to Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed in a statement on Tuesday morning as part of the association’s “overall strategy to increase the depth of players within its pipeline.”

The SA ‘A’ team will play three one-day and two four-day matches against the island nation’s A-team, starting with a limited overs encounter on June 4. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad will provide guidance from the dugout.

Players that have been selected include the exciting Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, both who have been touted as future megastars of the game. A handful of Test players will also travel along to Sri Lanka, including Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne and Gerald Coetzee.

“The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline” Conrad said in the statement.

“We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer. The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions.

More on this

“It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department, as we build towards the Test series against India later this year.”

The squad leaves for Sri Lanka on May 31.

SA ‘A’ squad to tour Sri Lanka ‘A’: Tony de Zorzi (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Tour fixtures

One-day matches: Sunday, June 4 v Sri Lanka A in Kandy; Tuesday, June 6 v Sri Lanka A in Kandy; Thursday, June 8 v Sri Lanka A in Kandy

Four-Day Matches: June 12-15 v Sri Lanka A in Dambulla; June 19-22 Sri Lanka A in Dambulla

Related Topics:

ProteasDewald BrevisTristan StubbsTest MatchesCricket

Share