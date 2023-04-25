Cape Town - Tony de Zorzi will lead a 15-man SA ‘A’ touring squad to Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed in a statement on Tuesday morning as part of the association’s “overall strategy to increase the depth of players within its pipeline.” The SA ‘A’ team will play three one-day and two four-day matches against the island nation’s A-team, starting with a limited overs encounter on June 4. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad will provide guidance from the dugout.

Players that have been selected include the exciting Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, both who have been touted as future megastars of the game. A handful of Test players will also travel along to Sri Lanka, including Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne and Gerald Coetzee. “The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline” Conrad said in the statement. “We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer. The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions.

“It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department, as we build towards the Test series against India later this year.” The squad leaves for Sri Lanka on May 31. SA ‘A’ squad to tour Sri Lanka ‘A’: Tony de Zorzi (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams