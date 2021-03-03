Tributes pour in for former cricket administrator Mohamed Ebrahim after his passing

CAPE TOWN – Western Province Cricket Association has paid tribute to former President Mohamed Ebrahim who passed away at the age of 63 years old in Cape Town on Wednesday. Ebrahim was well-known and respected at Western Province and South African Cricket, serving as WPCA acting president from August 2006 – July 2007, before taking on the presidency on a permanent basis until 2011. He also served as a Director of WP Professional Cricket and was Chairman of Western Cape Cricket from 2004-2011. He also held the role of Director on the Board of Cricket South Africa from 2007-2011. WPCA President Ashraf Burns paid tribute to Ebrahim and remembered him in not only as a colleague but a friend. "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of a former WPCA President and friend. On behalf of WPCA and all our constituents, we convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife Aysha and son Hamza. We beseech the Almighty to grant him a lofty rank in Paradise and place contentment in the hearts of the family."

WCC Chairman Mr Angelo Carolissen added his tribute on behalf of the franchise saysing Ebrahim had a massive role to play in making cricket inclusive in the early 1990’s.

"Mohamed was instrumental at a time of unification in cricket in 1991/92. He was very strong on his non-racial principles in sport at a time where we were trying to bring about unity in the game. When he became involved with the WPCA structure, he became a very strong leader in WCC. Under his leadership, the Cape Cobras had huge success on and off the field and he was instrumental in the Cobras brand becoming the strongest brand in the country. In the boardroom, he always had healthy, constructive, and fierce debates, resulting in WCC always showing strength in our governance and on the field of play. He always wanted to watch the Cobras wherever they played. I recall after many years, even after he was no longer actively involved, he was always one of the most loyal supporters of the Cobras, at Newlands specifically and he also traveled out to Boland to show his unwavering support. He will be sorely missed by all of us."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli credits Test success to not grumbling about pitches

WCC Interim CEO Albertus Kennedy says Ebrahim will be missed at the union.

“The late Mr Ebrahim was involved with the Cobras cricket leadership structures for more than a decade and during his tenure the Cobras were a dominant force in domestic franchise cricket in South Africa. We honour his role and contribution towards cricket in the Western Cape. He will be remembered as a friendly and very humble cricket administrator who earned a lot of respect – not only at Newlands - but across the cricket fraternity in South Africa.”

WPCA Interim CEO Mr Tennyson Botes: “Today we bid farewell to a true gentleman of note. One who served Western Province Cricket in excellence. His eloquence, calmness and astute manner of leadership will be remembered by all. A true friend to many. We share our sincere condolences to the Ebrahim family and keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Former WPCA and WCC CEO Mr Nabeal Dien looked back fonly on Ebrahim’s contribution to Western Province and South African Cricket over the years.

“A dear friend, colleague and absolute gentleman. He was an astute administrator who had an uncanny ability to calm situations down and had a great respect for everyone around him. He made an enormous contribution to WPCA and South African Cricket. His role on the board of Cricket South Africa was one which saw great advances in the game as well, whilst never forgetting his home, Western Province Cricket. At national level, he was held in high esteem. A great loss to the cricket community.”

These sentiments are echoed by many current and past directors who served with him.

In terms of Islamic burial rites, his funeral/Janaza took place at 4pm on Wednesday at Muir Street Mosque and he will be laid to rest at the Mowbray cemetery.

