Trisha Chetty was one of the standout performers against Bangladesh. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Trisha Chetty showed she is still one of South Africa’s finest wicketkeeper batters in the local women’s cricket fraternity with a strong performance during the South Africa Emerging Women’s ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh Emerging Women recently. The SA Emerging side lost the One Day series 2-1 but made amends by white-washing the visitors 3-0 during the T20 series.

The team played a competitive brand of cricket and there are a lot of positives that they can take going forward.

The 31-year-old Chetty, who boasts more than 150 white ball appearances for the Proteas, scored 238 runs across the three One Day and T20 games, which included three half-centuries and a best of 72.

Chetty was one of the experienced players in the side which was made up mainly of up and coming players.

The experience will serve her well as she looks to win back a place in the Proteas women’s team after having spent an extended period of time away from the national side owing to a back injury.

“I feel, as a team, we started the One Dayers well and stumbled a bit in the next two games but we learnt. It was great to see the team putting what they have learnt into action during the T20s and end the tour on a really good note.

“There were definitely great individual performances throughout that helped us win the T20 series and the opening ODI.

“It bodes well for the national team to see so many youngsters putting up their hands and playing with such freedom.

“I’m really proud of this team and of myself. It’s been a tough year with my back injury and getting myself fit enough to play cricket again.”

The veteran is hoping to make a return to the Proteas fold.

“I still have a lot of work to do of course because I’m always trying to find ways to be better, but more than anything, I’m just enjoying every moment right now.”

Coach Salieg Nackerdien paid tribute to Chetty and believes that her performances will help her to get back into the national team.

“Overall she took the responsibility batting at three and her contribution was fantastic. She was superb behind the stumps and surely the best hands by miles. Definitely good platform to get her back into the national side.

“Her impact in all the matches was outstanding and with a good attitude she really set a good example for the youngsters in the emerging squad,” said Nackerdien.





Sunday Tribune

Like us on Facebook