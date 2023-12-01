Veteran Dane Piedt takes 11 wickets as South Africa A level series against West Indies A

Dane Piedt’s six-wicket haul helped South Africa A (SA ‘A’) complete a comprehensive 232-run win over West Indies A on the final morning of the second four-day match at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday. The right-arm spinner claimed six for 79 to complete a match haul of 11 for 107 to ensure the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

The decisive third match between the sides will take place in n Bloemfontein next week. SA ‘A’ started the day needing five wickets to win and Piedt took the first scalp of Kevin Sinclair, caught for 21. Abhijai Mansingh (5) was the next batter to fall within the space of three overs to Dane Paterson (1/44). Tevin Imlach (34) followed after a sharp throw in from Raynard van Tonder fielding at point, which left the batter short of his ground at the non-striker's end, leaving the visitors on 164/8 within the first hour of play.