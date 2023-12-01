Independent Online
Friday, December 1, 2023

Veteran Dane Piedt takes 11 wickets as South Africa A level series against West Indies A

Dane Piedt, seen in action for the Cobras, took 11 wickets in South Africa A’s four-day game against West Indies A at Buffalo Park in East London

Dane Piedt, seen in action for the Cobras, took 11 wickets in South Africa A’s four-day game against West Indies A at Buffalo Park in East London. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Dane Piedt’s six-wicket haul helped South Africa A (SA ‘A’) complete a comprehensive 232-run win over West Indies A on the final morning of the second four-day match at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday.

The right-arm spinner claimed six for 79 to complete a match haul of 11 for 107 to ensure the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

The decisive third match between the sides will take place in n Bloemfontein next week.

SA ‘A’ started the day needing five wickets to win and Piedt took the first scalp of Kevin Sinclair, caught for 21.

Abhijai Mansingh (5) was the next batter to fall within the space of three overs to Dane Paterson (1/44). Tevin Imlach (34) followed after a sharp throw in from Raynard van Tonder fielding at point, which left the batter short of his ground at the non-striker's end, leaving the visitors on 164/8 within the first hour of play.

Akeem Jordan (21) and Shamar Joseph (18*) combined to take West Indies A past the 200 mark.

However, Piedt soon wrapped up the innings with two wickets in two overs as the visitors were bundled out for 209. View full scorecard here.

Cricket South Africa

