WATCH: SA’s Imran Tahir leaves Maharajas in a spin with the bat after

Johannesburg - Former South African spinner Imran Tahir uncharacteristically helped his team to victory with the bat as he smashed 52 runs off 19 balls, as the World Giants beat the India Maharajas by three wickets in their Legends League Cricket clash in Al Amerat, Oman, on Saturday. Known for his wild wicket celebrations as a bowler, often sprinting the length of the cricket field while his teammates trail in his wake, Tahir this time was left punching the air wearing his batting gear.

In the tournament which pits three teams assembled from retired cricketers, Tahir was able to showcase a side of his game seldom seen before. The Maharajas had batted first and posted a mammoth 209/3 in their 20 overs. Opener Naman Ojha struck an incredible 140 from 69 balls, while he was ably assisted by Mohammad Kaif with 53 off 47 balls. Imran Tahir ! You Beauty 🔥

52 off 19 balls 💥#Cricket #LegendsLeagueCricket @llct20 pic.twitter.com/B1Hxoz6w9p — Mustafa Abid (@mmustafa_abid) January 22, 2022 The 42-year-old leg spinner Tahir did not have much luck with the ball with 0/35 from his four overs. While retired England batsman Kevin Pietersen top-scored for the Giants as he opened the batting with 53 from 27, the team proceeded to lose wickets at regular intervals as their chase stuttered.