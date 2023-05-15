Wayne Parnell’s X-factor does the trick for Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cape Town — There are some players that are known for their consistency, while others simply possess that X-factor that can change the course of a match in a few moments. Sometimes X-factor players can be frustrating to watch due to the fact that when it's’ not going their way as it leaves fans bewildered due to their potential.

But on Sunday, the fortune was certainly favouring the brave with Wayne Parnell producing a spell that rocked Rajasthan Royals to the core and re-energised Royal Challengers Bangalore’s push for a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been a long-time fan of Parnell, from their days together with the Proteas, through to various other T20 leagues around the world. It was part of the reason Du Plessis prompted RCB to get Parnell after England seamer Reece Topley was injured in the first game of this IPL season.

Parnell initially delivered with a couple of good performances before losing his shape in a few matches that saw the all-rounder relegated to the bench. But with Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the all-important clash against Rajasthan, Du Plessis was confident he could press on Parnell’s number again. And the 33-year-old delivered with a game-changing performance that saw him knock over IPL run-machine Jos Buttler, Royals captain Sanju Samson and former England captain Joe Root in a brilliant new-ball spell.

The Royals never recovered and were ultimately skittled for 59 that handed RCB a whopping 112-run victory that significantly boosted their run-rate. “I think even when I wasn’t playing, it was about preparing like I was going to be involved at some stage,” he said of his comeback. “Anything can happen, it’s a long tournament, niggles happen, there are different surfaces, it’s about being switched on every day.

"I think credit goes to our batters. That last over really brought momentum to our side. We understood what was needed and to execute the way we did was really pleasing. All of our batters had the same message — take the pace of it and hit the stumps," he said. “So it was about trying to hit the stumps, keep the stumps in play, which we obviously did, and we fielding very well, which is a sign of where we are as a team. “It was probably a similar surface to back home in Paarl, it’s a little bit slow and low and a skiddy, trying to keep the stumps in play, getting them to play across the line, and that obviously worked.”