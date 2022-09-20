Who signed who, the full SA20 team rosters

Cape Town - While there were a number of hit and misses at the SA20 auction held in Cape Town on Monday, most of the top players were snapped up by the franchises.
Here are the the full six team rosters.
Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, *Jason Holder, *Kyle Mayers, *Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, *Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, *Dilshan Madushanka, *Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer
Jo'burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, *Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, *Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, *George Garton, *Alzarri Joseph, *Leus du Plooy, *Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka
MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, *Rashid Khan, *Liam Livingstone, *Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, *Olly Stone, *Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, *Odean Smith
Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, *Jos Buttler, *Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, *Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, *Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, *Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf
Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, *Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, *Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, *Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, *Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, *Phil Salt, *Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, *Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, *Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, *Jordan Cox, *Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, *James Fuller, *Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, *Brydon Carse.
IOL Sport