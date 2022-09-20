Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Who was bought ahead of Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma in SA20 auction?

Published 50m ago

Cape Town - Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma’s snub at the inaugural SA20 auction by all six franchises has created heated debate on the social media platforms.

IOL Sport takes a closer look at the top-order combinations of the various teams and who were chosen ahead of Bavuma, bearing in mind the skipper’s base price of R850 000.

1. Durban Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (pre-bought), Johnson Charles; West Indies (R425 000),

Matthew Breetzke (R175 000)

2. Pretoria Capitals

Rilee Rossouw (R6.9m), Phil Salt; England (R2m), Cameron Delport (R800 000), Marco Marais (R175 000)

3. MI Cape Town

Wesley Marshall (R175 000), Grant Roelofsen (R175 000), Rassie van der Dussen (R3.9m), Ryan Rickelton (R1m), Dewald Brevis (pre-bought)

4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (pre-bought), Jon-Jon Smuts (R2.3m), Jordan Cox; England (R325 000), Adam Rossington; England (R425 000)

5. Paarl Royals

Jos Buttler (pre-bought); England, Jason Roy; England (R1.5m), Wihan Lubbe (R350 000)

6. Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (pre-brought), Harry Brook; England (R2.1m), Janneman Malan (R2.7m), Reeza Hendricks (R4.5m), Leus du Plooy; England (R1.5m)

@ZaahierAdams

