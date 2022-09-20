Who was bought ahead of Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma in SA20 auction?

Cape Town - Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma’s snub at the inaugural SA20 auction by all six franchises has created heated debate on the social media platforms.
IOL Sport takes a closer look at the top-order combinations of the various teams and who were chosen ahead of Bavuma, bearing in mind the skipper’s base price of R850 000.
1. Durban Super Giants
Quinton de Kock (pre-bought), Johnson Charles; West Indies (R425 000),
Matthew Breetzke (R175 000)
2. Pretoria Capitals
Rilee Rossouw (R6.9m), Phil Salt; England (R2m), Cameron Delport (R800 000), Marco Marais (R175 000)
3. MI Cape Town
Wesley Marshall (R175 000), Grant Roelofsen (R175 000), Rassie van der Dussen (R3.9m), Ryan Rickelton (R1m), Dewald Brevis (pre-bought)
4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aiden Markram (pre-bought), Jon-Jon Smuts (R2.3m), Jordan Cox; England (R325 000), Adam Rossington; England (R425 000)
5. Paarl Royals
Jos Buttler (pre-bought); England, Jason Roy; England (R1.5m), Wihan Lubbe (R350 000)
6. Joburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis (pre-brought), Harry Brook; England (R2.1m), Janneman Malan (R2.7m), Reeza Hendricks (R4.5m), Leus du Plooy; England (R1.5m)
@ZaahierAdams