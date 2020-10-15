WP Cricket takes out insurance as Burns appointed president

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Insurance broker Ashraf Burns was elected as president of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) this week. Burns held the role in an acting capacity since August 2020, but now takes over permanently from Nicolas Kock, who resigned at the last Annual General Meeting. Hannes Adams has been named vice-president. Burns takes over in a tumultuous period for WPCA with the shadow of the construction project placing severe financial strain on WPCA and also the impact of Covid-19 on the resumption of cricket. The Cape Cobras will begin their franchise season on November 2 at Newlands, but the semi-pro Western Province team and club cricket season is only expected to get under way in January next year. “I appreciate the support and will continue to be here to serve cricket. I’m a cricketing man and am happy with the hard work our cricket committee is putting in,” said Burns, who is a long-serving member of the United Cricket Club based in Green Point.

“When the premature resignation of Nic came about, I said I wanted to develop our cricket. There is a lot of positivity around and it is important we move forward with that.

“It is not all doom and gloom and I wish everyone the best with their contributions to the new club cricket season.”

Johannes Adams has succeeded Burns as WPCA vice-president. Photo: www.clubcricket.co.za

The WPCA has yet to complete the process of appointing a new chief executive to succeed Nabeal Dien, who resigned at the end of last season after close to 30 years at Newlands serving in various capacities.

Independent Media understands former finance manager Tennyson Botes will continue as the interim chief executive until April next year.

@ZaahierAdams