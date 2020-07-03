Cycling star Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro d'Italia and two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday.

Quintana joined the French cycling outfit Arkea-Samsic last September from Spanish team Movistar.

"Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, we will give you more information about his condition as soon as possible," the French outfit said in a statement.

Arkea-Samsic team director Emmanuel Hubert said Quintana injured a knee. Hubert spoke with Quintana on the phone after the incident.