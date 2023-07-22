Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Jonas Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 20th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday

Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 20th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Published 6h ago

Share

Jonas Vingegaard survived the mountains in Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour de France to virtually clinch his second successive title.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar won the 20th and penultimate stage but Denmark's Vingegaard leads the Slovenian by 7min 29sec ahead of Sunday's ceremonial ride to the finish line on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Adam Yates is in third place and his twin brother Simon Yates in fourth, while Spain's Carlos Rodriguez rounds out the top five.

Huge crowds turned out to greet local hero Thibaut Pinot who was cheered up every mountain as he finished seventh on the day.

Vingegaard and two-time champion Pogacar have thrilled cycling fans with their struggle for supremacy with the Dane crushing his rival in the key time-trial and hardest mountain stage earlier in the week.

More on this

AFP

Related Topics:

Tour de FranceCycling

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe