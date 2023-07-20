Kasper Asgreen of the Soudal-Quick-Step team won stage 18 of the Tour de France on Thursday as a long range escape edged a fast-closing peloton to the line at Bourg-en-Bresse. As the Tour returned to flat terrain a four man group crossed the line just metres ahead of the elite sprinters, while Jonas Vingegaard retained his 7min 35sec lead atop the overall standings.

Pascal Eenkhoorn of Lotto-Dstny was second and Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X was third, but their escape companion Victor Campenaerts was engulfed by the peloton at the line in an illustration of what a close call it was after a 20km chase flopped badly. Winner of all four previous sprints on this Tour Belgian Alpecin rider Jasper Philipsen was fourth on the day.