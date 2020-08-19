SportCycling
The Tour de France will not have two hostesses on the podium anymore. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo
le Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony as Team Ineos names team

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

PARIS - The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday.

"You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with five local representatives on one side and five sponsor representatives on the other," Christian Prudhomme told reporters.

"Now it's gonna be different with one local representative and one representative of the yellow jersey sponsor, with one host and one hostess for the first time."

Meanwhile, one of the race’s top teams, Team Ineos Grenadiers on Wednesday announced their group of eight riders for the 2020 Tour de France.

The eight riders are:

Andrey Amador

Egan Bernal

Richard Carapaz

Jonathan Castroviejo

Michal Kwiatkowski

Luke Rowe

Pavel Sivakov

Dylan van Baarle

The Tour de France starts in Nice on August 29, 2020.

Reuters

