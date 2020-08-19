le Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony as Team Ineos names team

PARIS - The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday.

"You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with five local representatives on one side and five sponsor representatives on the other," Christian Prudhomme told reporters.

"Now it's gonna be different with one local representative and one representative of the yellow jersey sponsor, with one host and one hostess for the first time."

Our #TDF2020 team is set. We'll see you on the start line in Nice as the INEOS Grenadiers. pic.twitter.com/Pk33M6WTGf — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, one of the race’s top teams, Team Ineos Grenadiers on Wednesday announced their group of eight riders for the 2020 Tour de France.

The eight riders are: