LISTEN: Moolman Pasio riding out the covid-19 lockdown in Spain

CAPE TOWN – As is the reality for all athletes around the world, the ongoing covid-19 pandemic has presented its unique challenges for South African cyclist Ashleigh Moolman Pasio.

A pro rider with the CCC-Liv team, Moolman Pasio is currently based in Spain, and for good reason she says.

“Being a cyclist in South Africa you have many challenges,” she says. “One of these is safety for a woman cyclist… which is unfortunately a reality. The traffic conditions is also not conducive for a relaxed training environment.”

“South Africa also does not have any pro cycling events – yes there are mass participation events with a pro-element, but that’s it,” she adds.

Moolman Pasio believes it is imperative to be based in Europe, not only for the European race season, but also for the training environment it provides.