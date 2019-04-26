Pavel Sivakov, who also secured victory on stage two, became the first Russian to win the race and denied Vincenzo Nibali a third title. Photo: EPA

ROME – Team Sky’s Pavel Sivakov won his first senior overall race as he secured victory in the Tour of the Alps on Friday. The 21-year-old maintained the 27-second advantage he held over second-placed Sky teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart going into the fifth and final stage.

“This victory is our victory not only me, we have been really consistent all week with Tao winning two stages, and today we managed the race perfectly,” Sivakov told Eurosport.

Italian Fausto Masnada won the final day of racing, crossing the line seven seconds ahead of Colombian Carlos Quintero in constant drizzle leading into Bolzano.

Sivakov finished along with Geoghegan Hart and Nibali 2min 14sec behind Masnada.

It was Sky’s final multi-stage race before changing its name to Team Ineos after reclusive chemicals tycoon Jim Ratcliffe bought the outfit.

The Tour of the Alps trophy goes to Russia for the first time. @PavelSivakov wraps up an incredible race along with his team mate @taogeoghegan who came second ahead of an aggressive @vincenzonibali #tota pic.twitter.com/jC4uENEg63 — Tour of The Alps (@Tourof_TheAlps) April 26, 2019

Stage 5 Results

Fausto Masnada (ITA/AND) 4hr 6min 2sec, Carlos Quintero (COL/MAN) at 7sec, Simone Velasco (ITA/NER) 1:31, Dario Caltado (IAT/AST) same time, Roland Thalmann (SUI/VOR) 1:33.

Overall Standings

Pavel Sivakov (RUS/SKY) 18hr 58min 0sec, Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/SKY) at 27sec, Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/BAH) 33, Mattia Cattaneo (ITA/AND) 1:03, Fausto Masnada (ITA/AND) 1:13.

AFP