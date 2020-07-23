Tour de France 2021 stages could move from Denmark to Brittany

COPENHAGEN – Concerns have emerged in Denmark that it could miss out on hosting the opening stages of the 2021 Tour de France, reports said on Thursday.

Due to scheduling difficulties, the French region of Brittany has been mentioned as a possible replacement for the opening stages of the classic cycling race.

Brittany is the home region of five-time tour winner Bernard Hinault and has been considered as a replacement for Denmark by Tour de France organizer ASO, French newspaper Le Telegramme reported.

Under the initial Tour de France schedule Copenhagen was to host a 13-kilometre time trial on July 2, 2021.

Danish news agency Ritzau said that ASO would like to open the 24-day cycling event a week earlier in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Tokyo Olympics. The Games, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to open on July 23, 2021.