Tour de France 2021 stages could move from Denmark to Brittany
COPENHAGEN – Concerns have emerged in Denmark that it could miss out on hosting the opening stages of the 2021 Tour de France, reports said on Thursday.
Due to scheduling difficulties, the French region of Brittany has been mentioned as a possible replacement for the opening stages of the classic cycling race.
Brittany is the home region of five-time tour winner Bernard Hinault and has been considered as a replacement for Denmark by Tour de France organizer ASO, French newspaper Le Telegramme reported.
Under the initial Tour de France schedule Copenhagen was to host a 13-kilometre time trial on July 2, 2021.
Danish news agency Ritzau said that ASO would like to open the 24-day cycling event a week earlier in order to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Tokyo Olympics. The Games, postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to open on July 23, 2021.
However, this could prove problematic for Copenhagen, since the Danish capital is set to host four matches in the Euro 2020 football tournament that Uefa postponed until next year. The last match in Denmark was scheduled for June 28.
Alex Pedersen, director of the Danish tour opening, was quoted as saying that he expected a solution in the coming weeks, adding that "we cannot take part in speculation," Ritzau reported.
Grand Depart Copenhagen Denmark has been designated as the northernmost start in the Tour de France's history.
DPA