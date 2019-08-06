Team Lotto Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium before the start of the fateful third stage of Tour of Poland, in which he passed away following a crash. Photo: Grzegorz Celejewski/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters

BERLIN – Tuesday’s fourth stage of the Tour of Poland cycle race will be classified as neutral following the death of Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht. The 22-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider died after crashing during Monday’s stage from Chorzow to Zabrze.

Reports said he was taken by helicopter to hospital after being resuscitated at the scene, but died while having surgery.

The race organisers, the jury and the teams have decided to neutralise the fourth stage, reduce the route and cancel all associated events.

As a tribute to Bjorg, Lotto Soudal will take the start in the neutralised stage four of the @Tour_de_Pologne today. — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 6, 2019

In a statement on the Tour de Pologne website, race director Czeslaw Lang said: “We are all incredibly shaken by this tragedy.

“Words fail to describe the emotions that we’re all feeling. I share the pain with Bjorg’s family, his team and all members of the cycling community.”

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9u9LZkp2Rt — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 5, 2019

dpa

Like IOL Sport on Facebook