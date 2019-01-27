“It’s feels amazing. I was really focused on this race,” said winner Elia Viviani. Photo: Alvaro Barrientos/AP

GEELONG – Italian sprint king Elia Viviani held off Australian rival Caleb Ewan and South African Daryl Impey in a tight finish to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race in Australia on Sunday. Viviani was able to stay with the lead group over four tough climbs and emerge from the slipstream of Deceuninck-Quick Step teammate Michael Morkov in the final metres to pip Ewan at the post.

Lotto Soudal rider Ewan was unlucky to find himself boxed in at the start of the final sprint, and while he finished fast, he ran out of road to overhaul Viviani, who finished in 3hr 54min 35sec (3:54.35).

The 163-kilometre (101-mile) race – which starts and finishes in Geelong, outside Melbourne, and takes in the world-renowned Great Ocean Road – has seen a different nationality win each year since its inception in 2015.

South Africans Daryl Impey and Ryan Gibbons ended third and fourth respectively.

“Great performance once again by the whole team. @SamBewley what a legend for holding the break by himself all day. Happy with 3rd against some top sprinters in the end. What a great Ozzie summer ! See ya next year” Impey tweeted.

Great performance once again by the whole team. @SamBewley what a legend for holding the break by himself all day. Happy with 3rd against some top sprinters in the end. What a great Ozzie summer ! See ya next year — Daryl Impey (@darylimpey) January 27, 2019

Viviani came to Australia on a mission after being beaten into second last year by Jay McCarthy, who could only finish eighth this time, and he was over the moon.

“It’s feels amazing. I was really focused on this race,” said Viviani. “I was really happy with the performance of the team.

“I have to say thanks to the best team in the world, with Michael (Morkov) doing a fantastic lead-out for me. With his help, I’m always confident of taking the win.”

The Italian added on Twitter: “Boom! What a way to end this Australia adventure with the boys.”

💥 Boom ! What a way to end this Australia 🇦🇺 adventure with the boys @deceuninck_qst , amazing team effort, thanks 🙏 #cadelevansgreatoceanroadrace

📸 @therussellellis pic.twitter.com/4oBeqan0xO — ELIA VIVIANI (@eliaviviani) January 27, 2019

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Results

1 Elia Viviani (ITA) 3hr 54min 35sec 2 Caleb Ewan same time (AUS) 3 Daryl Impey s.t (RSA) 4 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) s.t 5 Jens Debusschere (BEL) s.t 6 Luke Rowe (GBR) s.t 7 Michael Morkov (DEN) s.t 8 Jay McCarthy (AUS) s.t 9 Owain Doull (GBR) s.t 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP) s.t

AFP