The iconic Cape Town Cycle Tour is in jeopardy of a second cancellation.Photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Organisers and cyclists alike are bracing themselves for a potential disruption to Sunday’s Cape Town Cycle Tour. The iconic event – which attracts about 35 000 cyclists across all skill levels to the Mother City – is now in jeopardy of a second cancellation.

In 2017, strong winds forced the race to be abandoned due to safety issues particularly at the start in Cape Town’s CBD and now, the weather service is predicting 50km/hour winds which has put the event on high alert.

As it stands, the race will go on as planned but the organisers are prepared for all outcomes.

"If anybody's life is put in danger as a result of the wind, then the decision to cancel is a simple one,” says the organiser’s director David Bellairs.

Bellairs was adamant that a decision that affects the race’s viability will not be taken lightly with wind direction, speed and location all taken into account before an announcement is made.

African News Agency (ANA)





