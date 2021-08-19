Darryn Binder to join brother Brad in MotoGP?

JOHANNESBURG – The sibling rivalry between the Binder Brothers might be one of the highlights to look forward to in next year’s MotoGP season, if it all comes together. Word on the paddock is that the younger Binder, Darryn, will be joining Brad in the elite category next year, possibly riding for Petronas Yamaha SRT. The deal was alluded to by the best of sources, Brad himself, when he took time out of celebrating his second MotoGP victory this past weekend to speak to the press on Thursday afternoon.

It’s going to be super cool,” said Brad of the potential elevation of his brother from Moto3 to MotoGP. “Darryn just finished testing in Brno (Czech Republic). He did spend a few days there on a (Yamaha YZF) R1. He actually just got home, so I haven’t actually had a chance to chat with him and see how everything went. It will be super exciting to see my brother on the grid next to me. “Nothing is done yet and if it all comes through, I will be super happy. That would be amazing. It’s not really in my hands at all. It is all up to Petronas and Yamaha and we will see if they are going to take him or not at the end of the day. It’s all talk right now and I hope it turns into a deal,” the Red Bull KTM rider said.

The possibility of seeing both Binders duke it out in the elite field is definitely exciting, but other than a few tips here and there, Brad revealed he would not be giving Darryn the opportunity to outrace him, should they both find themselves competing against each other. No, definitely not,” said Brad with a chuckle when asked if he would give Darryn any grace when they do go elbow to elbow. “Maybe when we were kids but nowadays this is a full blown job and you are paid to perform and there is no waiting about, that is for sure.” Darryn has had a difficult season so far. He had a fantastic start for Petronas Sprinta Racing, claiming two podiums in the first two races, but has since then struggled to make any further in-roads into the top three. At the recently concluded Austrian GP, won by Brad in difficult conditions in the MotoGP category, he finished ninth.

Nevertheless, Darryn is considered by many to have both the talent and the skills to compete at a higher level in the sport, and his introduction to the elite field will make watching MotoGP all the more sweeter for his fans and South Africa. Fingers crossed. @FreemanZAR